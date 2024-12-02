EPS Florin Awards 2016 are now open for entries

The Florin Awards appraise innovation and strongest solutions in the payments industry since 2010. In 2016, the Awards will be open for entries in three categories: Best Blockchain Breakthrough Application, Best Customer Centric Excellence and Best Fraud Prevention Innovation.

Interested candidates can submit their entries by January 2016 via Transactives website and The Paypers. A jury will then select the nominees and next to their vote and report, nominees will also be open for the public vote.

The Paypers will communicate the nominees and open the voting options as soon as the nominees are selected. The winners will be announced on March 10, 2016 at the 15th European Payment Summit in Brussels.