Belgium-based European Payments Initiative (EPI) has started the roll-out of Wero for online commercial payments in the Netherlands. With the launch, payment service providers (PSPs) can now progressively deploy Wero for Dutch merchants, who can begin moving from iDEAL to the new service. EPI aims to complete the migration before the end of 2027, a timeframe the company considers necessary for an orderly transition.

Participating banks and merchant access

According to the official press release, the Wero ecommerce use case is available to customers of 11 Dutch banks: ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, bunq, BUUT, Finom, ING, Knab, Nationale-Nederlanden, Rabobank, Triodos Bank, and Van Lanschot Kempen. In addition, according to EPI, a single Wero integration lets merchants reach customers at European level while offering what the company describes as independent, sovereign payments. This is a central element of EPI’s positioning: the migration is meant to establish Wero as a European payment option rather than only a domestic successor to iDEAL.

The launch is the next step in the migration process EPI announced earlier in 2026. Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI, said the timing places the new phase ahead of the peak shopping season, and that the first merchants have already started processing Wero transactions.

Phased approach and upcoming features

EPI has chosen a phased roll-out, which lets each merchant migrate according to its own deployment calendar and that of its PSP. Commercial payments will be extended in the second quarter of 2027 with additional payment management options, including subscriptions and pay-on-delivery.

Purchase protection is the other major component still in development. It will be embedded in Wero for Dutch consumers by January 2028, and the phased approach gives merchants additional time to integrate it. EPI is designing the protection framework with input from merchants, unions, federations, PSPs, consumer associations, banks, and relevant institutions. A series of workshops in the fourth quarter of 2026 will shape the solution, with an announcement expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The January 2028 date for purchase protection falls after the end-2027 target for completing the migration. For merchants and PSPs, this makes the sequencing of the roll-out a practical consideration when planning their own transition.

The deployment requires no action from consumers, and no new service has to be subscribed to. Banks will inform their customers through official banking channels. EPI has stressed that neither Wero nor the banks will ever ask consumers for personal or banking information outside the secure banking environment, a message aimed at preventing fraud during the transition.

Strategic context

EPI has said smoothness, security, and trust have guided the migration from the start. The aim is to build on iDEAL’s established use cases and simplicity while adding new use cases and value-added services. In addition, the company mentioned that the launch represents a part of a broader effort to build European sovereignty in payments and create new opportunities for merchants. The Netherlands, with its full set of participating banks now live, is an important test of whether a domestic scheme can be moved onto a pan-European platform without disrupting merchants or consumers.