Endava taps Checkout.com to enhance its payment offerings

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Working with merchants globally, Checkout.com provides access to local payment methods through its payments platform for businesses like Sainsbury's, Shien, Sony, and Wise.











Checkout.com’s regional expertise and flexible payment solutions will help Endava’s clients extract more value from each transaction, increasing sales and optimising costs, as well as creating a more seamless payments experience for customers whilst ensuring tight compliance.





Augmenting the payments experience for merchants

Endava’s expertise across retail and payments allows payment service providers (PSPs) to keep pace with the escalating adoption of SaaS tools and commerce platforms. That ultimately means merchants – and their vendors – are able to grow and scale to reach new customers and increase conversions with a frictionless customer experience.

Officials from Checkout.com said that global payments are complex and ever-evolving but their technology paired with expertise helps businesses navigate the associated challenges and adapt to changing demand. Checkout.com provides innovative and flexible solutions as well as valuable insights around payments performance which help drive growth and build a competitive advantage for enterprise retailers They’re happy to continue the partnership with Endava, providing their clients with a seamless payments experience and optimising revenue.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from Endava stated that their collaboration with Checkout.com is a significant partnership for Endava in the payments space, particularly for their clients in the global enterprise market. Their approach to payments – thinking of it horizontally rather than as a singular element of the retail experience – is well aligned with Checkout.com’s commitment to providing much-needed payment flexibility and stimulating growth opportunities. Their flexible and bespoke payment solutions align with Endava’s agile delivery approach, enabling customers to optimise each payment and innovate quickly and effectively by using actionable data and instant insights.





What does Endava do?

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, their agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product and technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world-class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation, and delivering robust solutions.