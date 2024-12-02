EMV chip payment cards register boost, to 3.4 bln in 2014

According to a study conducted by EMCco, EMV chip card adoption rates had increased in every region worldwide by the end of 2014: Europe Zone 1, EMV chip card adoption rate: 83.5% (up from 81.6% in 2013), Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, EMV chip card adoption rate: 59.5% (up from 54.2% in 2013), Africa and the Middle East EMV chip card adoption rate: 50.5% (up from 38.9% in 2013), Europe Zone 2 EMV chip card adoption rate: 40.4% (up from 24.4% in 2013), Asia Pacific EMV chip card adoption rate: 25.4% (up from 17.4% in 2013), US EMV chip card adoption rate: 7.3%.

EMVCo also reports that 32% of all chip card-present transactions – both contact and contactless – used EMV chip technology up from 29% as reported in November 2014.

Europe Zone 1 maintained the highest percentage of EMV chip transactions, which accounted for nearly 97% of card-present payments. Over 85% of card-present transactions were EMV chip-enabled in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, while in Africa and the Middle East, the figure was 80%.

EMV chip technology continued to gain ground in Europe Zone 2 and Asia, where the percentage of EMV chip transactions accounted for 58% and 27% of card-present payments respectively. In the US, which is currently in the process of migrating its payment infrastructure to EMV chip technology, 0.12% of transactions were EMV chip based.