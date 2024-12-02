EMV 3-D Secure specifications updated by EMVCo

EMV 3DS is a messaging protocol that promotes frictionless consumer authentication and enables consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuer when making card-not-present (CNP) ecommerce purchases. The additional security layer helps prevent unauthorised CNP transactions and protect the merchant from exposure to CNP fraud.

Version 2.2.0 builds upon the current specification version 2.1.0 which is available on the EMV 3DS Test Platform, enabling 3DS product providers to confirm that their solutions will perform in accordance with the specification. Support of v2.1.0 is required in order to implement v2.2.0. Key updates within version 2.2.0 include:

Improved communication between merchants and issuers, enabling Europe’s Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) exemptions for Strong Consumer Authentication to be applied.

Two new features to enable authentication for various payment scenarios including mail order and telephone order transactions: 3DS Requestor Initiated (3RI) payments and decoupled authentication – allowing cardholder authentication to occur even if the cardholder is offline.

Expansion of existing data elements to promote communication of pre-checkout authentication events and associated data as part of the EMV 3DS transaction from systems such as those supporting the FIDO Alliance standards.

These enhancements are available if all 3DS components involved in the transaction have updated their software to support v2.2.0.