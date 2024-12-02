EMQ launches cross-border payments to Pakistan

Powered by EMQ’s real-time payments network, the company’s new service offering to Pakistan is now available across all EMQ global markets. With a single EMQ Connect API integration, customers can seamlessly transfer money with real-time payouts to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cash pick-up to support families and communities in Pakistan.

The latest development comes on the heels of a series of expansion initiatives to augment EMQ’s network infrastructure and product portfolio. With the addition of Pakistan, EMQ’s real-time payments capabilities span across Europe (Sepa Zone), Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the United Kingdom, and 19 markets in Africa, with expansion underway in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada.