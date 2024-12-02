Emergent Payments adds executives from PayPal, Worldpay and Visa to payment team

The new executives include CFO, Joseph Podulka, previously a veteran at eBay; Business Development Director, Rob Freedman, previously Business Development Manager at Worldpay; and Vice President Merchant Solutions & Strategy, Pawan Chawla, previously Senior Director, Merchant Integration/Technical Account Management at Visa.

Emergent Payments enables global enterprises to accept payments in emerging markets around the world. Emergent was formerly called Live Gamer, a company founded in 2007 to help game developers monetize their content globally.