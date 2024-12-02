Efma, Accenture open applications for Distribution & Marketing Innovation Awards

The event recognises innovative projects in global retail banking and encourage banks to share best practices in retail banking distribution and marketing. Retail banks worldwide have until 7th of September 2018 to submit their entries via the online portal at www.efma.com/innosubmit18. Winners will be invited to an exclusive awards ceremony in Lisbon on the 17th of October 2018, which will be broadcast live.

2018’s award categories are:

Phygital Distribution & Experience

Digital Marketing & Communication

Offering Innovation

Analytics & Artificial Intelligence

Workforce Experience

Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking

Neobanks & Specialized Players

Global Innovator

This year’s innovation portal has been transformed to deliver a more responsive and user-friendly experience. Submissions will be reviewed by the Efma Innovation Awards Committee, which will create a shortlist of nine nominees for each category. Financial institutions will then be able to vote online for the final winners from the 17th to the 24th of September 2018.