EdfaPay gains accreditation from Discover Global Network

EdfaPay, a fintech company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces its achievement of receiving an important technical accreditation from Discover Global Network. Discover is an advanced global network in payment operations, encompassing over 270 million cardholders worldwide.











Through this accreditation, EdfaPay will be able to expand to new markets and export Saudi fintech solutions globally, enabling the provision of integrated digital payment solutions to customers worldwide.

This achievement also serves as confirmation of the high level of trust EdfaPay enjoys in its ability to deliver reliable and innovative payment solutions, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the global financial technology industry.

Executives from EdfaPay emphasised the importance of this global accreditation in realising the company's vision in both local and regional markets. They highlighted that this accreditation will significantly contribute to supporting the company's regional expansion plans, as it currently operates in various markets such as South America and Pakistan.





What does EdfaPay do?

Founded in 2022, EdfaPay is a fintech company that uses Soft-PoS technology and payment gateway services for online and offline merchants to give efficient payment solutions that save money, time, and effort, allowing people to run and grow their businesses through a single dashboard.