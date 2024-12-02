Edenred, Google Pay partner for authentication solution

Through this integration, the employees are able to authenticate themselves with their fingerprint or a code, and to make a contactless payment on the payment terminal with their smartphone. Edenred is the only meal vouchers issuer to provide the users of its solution with a multi-brand payment offer, in partnership with the three main OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) suppliers that cover all the makes of smartphone available on the market.

Moreover Edenred’s Ticket Restaurant solution on the French market has been boosted by the rise of mobile payments in the country. As such, during 2017 and 2018, the number of transactions made by users of the Ticket Restaurant card with their smartphones increased by 35%.