Ecommerce payments company DPO launches in Ghana

The DPO Group serves over 25,000 merchants including over 54 airlines, thousands of hotels, restaurants, travel agents, tour operators and other players in the ecommerce sector. The company gives merchants the ability to accept all major credit cards, mobile money and e-wallets in any currency.

Since its establishment in 2006, DPO’s expansion activities have driven the company into new markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana and now Ghana.