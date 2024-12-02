Ecommerce on the rise in the UK – HiPay

In spite of some economic downturn due to Brexit, UK ecommerce is first in Europe and third in the world with an anticipated growth of 14% in 2017.

Desktops are the primary purchase channel so this means there’s room for expanding ecommerce sales on mobiles and tablets. Most of their purchases are made on US websites like Amazon or Ebay, but they also spend lots of time shopping on the websites of UK retailers like Argos and ASOS.

However, only 1 in 5 stores offers next-day delivery and 40% of sites crash during seasonal peaks.

For more information about HiPay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.