Ecommerce Europe takes initiative for better parcel delivery

Even more importantly, it lays out a concrete action plan on how the delivery and the e-commerce sector can come together to deal with the e-logistics barriers which still remain. The Ecommerce Europe survey “Barriers to Growth” shows that nearly half of companies selling abroad (44%), views cross-border logistics and distribution as a difficult barrier to overcome. The survey also shows that 15% of companies not selling at the international level refrain from doing so because of excessive transportation costs.

Marlene ten Ham, Secretary General of Ecommerce Europe, comments that research amongst members shows that inefficient cross-border delivery is consistently in the top three of biggest barriers for online merchants to sell in another Member State and that high European delivery performance is a key driver for the success of web merchants business models.

Ecommerce Europe takes up its role in stimulating growth by developing initiatives such as the creation of an online e-Logistics Platform. This platform will connect merchants, service providers and databases and aims at more transparency, improved service, and better affordability of delivery services. Besides presenting the platform, in the position paper Ecommerce Europe also makes recommendations to the delivery sector on decreasing costs and increasing the reliability and quality of its services – without requesting financial investment from shippers or delivery operators.