eCommerce continues growing in Argentina

Moreover, more online customers opted to pick up their purchases in the shops themselves and at pick-up points run by logistical operators, according to a report issued by the Argentinian Chamber of ecommerce (CACE), emarketservices.com reports.

In the first case, the percentage increased to 59%, and 30% in the second. In contrast, the number of purchasers who prefer to receive their products in their homes fell from 79% to 73%. The most recent report from the CACE did not include information on the amounts moved by the industry in H1, 2015. The outlook for 2015 is for growth of 58% with regard to 2014.

In 2014, the year in which almost half of all Internet users made online purchases, the sector Chamber of Commerce registered transactions for a total of 40.1 billion pesos, up 61.7% over 2013. Users are now becoming sellers. According to TNS, 33% made at least one sale in the last six months. Over half did so through a marketplace.

In H1, 2015, 75% of online purchases were made using these payment methods, which the public considers to be one of the most important factors when closing the transaction. On average, those who made purchases via this channel acquired a total of three products (or services) online between January and July, 2015.

The main purchases made by Argentinians were tickets for shows (49%), footwear and clothing (43%) and electronic goods (39%). However the favourite has some of the lowest average percentages compared to the other categories. The average expenditure was USD 436 at the end of 2014 –the last data available–, significantly below the average general disbursement which stood at USD 2,864.