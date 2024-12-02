EBANX reaches 10 million Brazilian consumers

According to research conducted by the company, 20 million Brazilians have bought online globally, 10 million of whom have processed via EBANX. For this particular research, EBANX gathered data from various sources, including its own database, to prepare an analysis about the major transformations that Brazilians are experiencing in their online shopping habits. Other research findings include:

Brazilian Facebook users equal the entire population of Australia, Portugal, and Canada combined.

2 in 5 Brazilians smartphone owners would rather spend a whole day without water and electricity than without their devices.

In the last four years, the number of enabled banking apps rose by 32% in Brazil.

In 2014, the use of boleto bancário in international orders jumped from 7% to 20%.

By 2019, the ecommerce market in Brazil is projected to generate USD 40.8 billion.

EBANX is a global financial group providing payment solutions across the entire ecommerce transaction flow, without the need for a local entity.

