EBANX raises USD 30 mln from FTV Capital

The Brazil-based company will benefit from FTV’s financial services network and experience scaling global companies across the fintech and payments ecosystem. FTV Capital is the first institutional investor in the company; as part of the transaction, FTV Capital principal Robert Anderson will join the company’s board of directors, and FTV Capital partner Chris Winship will become a board observer.

EBANX’s new products and licenses include: EBANX Account, a digital wallet used to track all EBANX payments and refunds, and make purchases via a prepaid virtual card, and UK Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license (e-Money license) from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Its service offering will cover Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia in the first semester of 2018; current markets include Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Moreover, the company is fully integrated with Google Pay.

The company counts over 500 merchants as clients and has attracted global ecommerce brands such as AliExpress, Spotify, Airbnb, Udacity, Wish, and GearBest, serving them directly or through partnerships with global Payment Service Providers such as Alipay, Worldline and others.