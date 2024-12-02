EBANX begins local operations in Brazil

This is a soft launch of EBANX new business and the product is available to selected customers. Over the next few months, the option will be available to all Brazilian companies that sell on the Internet and wish to use EBANX solutions to process online payments within Brazil. In addition, for 2020, local processing of EBANX is expected to begin in four other countries in Latin America.

In this first phase, the Brazilian soccer team Club Athletico Paranaense (CAP) is one of the partners. EBANX is processing payments for their Sócio Furacão membership program. At the time of paying for the team membership, supportive fans will use EBANX payment solutions.