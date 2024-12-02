EBA CLEARING tests pan-European instant payment system

Funding institutions witnessed the functioning of the new system in the test environment today during the meeting for the testing phase in Milan. The implementation of the Company’s pan-European instant payment infrastructure platform is on track for its go-live in November 2017.

Twenty-eight of the funding institutions from all over Europe were represented at a meeting in Milan, which marked the start of the testing phase and included a demonstration of the functioning of the new system in the test environment run by EBA CEARING’s technical solution provider SIA.

EBA CLEARING is looking forward to engaging the growing community of early movers and their service providers in the pilot user tests that will follow its acceptance testing with SIA. The system will be open to any AS-PSP adhering to the EPC Scheme. It will offer different options to interact with the system in order to ensure that any type of user from anywhere in Europe can access the platform.

The on-time delivery of pan-European payment infrastructure projects is the core value of the long-standing partnership between EBA CLEARING and SIA. EBA CLEARING’s new infrastructure platform will provide a real-time payment processing facility, which will be available around the clock on any day of the year.

Account-servicing payment service providers (AS-PSPs) from all over Europe will be able to use this solution for any payment product in euro that will be fully compliant with the instant payment scheme (“SCT Inst Scheme”) of the European Payments Council (EPC) and in line with the ISO 20022 global messaging standards for real-time payments. The pan-European instant payment service of EBA CLEARING is scheduled to go live in November 2017 on the launch date of the SCT Inst Scheme.