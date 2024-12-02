EBA Clearing launches RFP process for pan-European instant payment infrastructure solution

The operator of the systemically important euro payment systems EURO1 and STEP2 has kicked off a search for a technical solution provider capable of implementing and running an instant payment infrastructure solution of pan-European scale.

The start of the RFP phase follows the publication of a Blueprint for an Instant Payment Infrastructure Solution, which was issued on 1st July 2015 and subject to an extensive consultation exercise involving potential service users and key stakeholders during the third quarter of 2015.

In line with the roadmap issued as part of its Blueprint, EBA Clearing plans to offer a pan-European service for instant payments in the clearing and settlement layer to payment service providers (PSPs) by 2018, after a pilot phase in 2017.

The future infrastructure solution by EBA Clearing will be geared at handling any euro transactions that are in line with the instant payment definition and requirements formulated by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) in late 2014 and should thus be able to support any real-time payment products that PSPs in Europe may decide to offer to their customers.

EBA Clearing’s Blueprint for an Instant Payment Infrastructure Solution was compiled based on the input of a task force composed of over 20 representatives of EBA CLEARING service users. An updated version of the document incorporating the results of the consultation phase is currently under preparation and planned to be released at the Sibos conference in mid-October 2015.

EBA Clearing is a provider of pan-European payment infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 1998 and is owned by 60 of the major banks operating in Europe.