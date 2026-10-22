NewsPayments

Duluth Transit adds account-based ticketing and tap-to-pay with Masabi

CP

Claudia Pincovski

22 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
transit paymentsaccount-based ticketingcontactless paymentsfare capping
Countries:
United States of America

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