Dubai to get mobile payment system

The solution, led by Dubai Smart Government (DSG) and developed by Quisk and Network International, will be deployed by Network International across its point of sale (POS) merchant network in the United Arab Emirates in 2016.

The cloud-based Quisk solution uses mobile phone numbers and a secured PIN to create and access a new type of digital cash account. The solution does not require smartphones or mobile operator services and can be used for a wide variety of transactions including retail, government services and bill payments.

After registering for the service with their bank, consumers will be able to make in-store payments simply by typing their mobile phone number and a PIN into compatible POS systems.