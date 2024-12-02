Drillinginfo to acquire US e-invoicing player Cortex

The USD 4.55 per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 19.7% to the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 18, 2018, the last trading day prior to this announcement, and a 22.7% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares over the last 20 trading days.

Cortex is a service-centric, digital transformation solutions provider focused on B2B document exchange. Among the company’s main interests are replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with AP and AR invoice automation. Cortex specialises in the development and delivery of integrated electronic document intake and management solutions using flexible connection methods that leverage existing technologies and processes.