DoorDash planned on acquiring Deliveroo

It is understood that DoorDash conceived a plan to further expand in Europe and entered talks with Deliveroo’s officials in the summer of 2021. A successful conclusion would have created a delivery company with USD 5.2 billion worth of business activity, as per Sunday Times.

The US-based company, instead, bought startup Wolt Enterprises in Finland for about USD 8 billion. This merger became notable during the increase of food-delivery services in the COVID-19 pandemic, but couldn’t manage to output profits.

DoorDash is a technology and logistics company that started with door-to-door deliver. It’s mission is to augment local economies and support merchants with food delivery services.



