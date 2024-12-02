dLocal solutions help Digital River deal with online merchants outside Latin America

By integrating with dLocal, Digital River World Payments can offer online merchants that are not domiciled in Latin America a money remittance payment solution, to tap into the purchasing power of shoppers across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

The integration between dLocal and Digital River World Payments supports a suite of traditional cards and alternative payment methods, including installments, cash-payments, and various domestic card brands relevant in key emerging markets. The integration also will leverage Digital River World Payments’ back office capabilities.