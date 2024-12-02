DISH selects Coinbase to accept Bitcoin for online payments

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables kids and teens to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the Under 21 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

GlobalCollect is a global PSP which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others. The company processes payments in more than 150 currencies in over 170 countries.