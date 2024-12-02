Ding partners Gr4vy

As detailed in the company’s press release, the partnership aims to bring forth new opportunities for payment diversification for telco companies, industry wide. Gr4vy's cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) will be leveraged by Ding for modern payments infrastructure, as well as for the ability to take on global payment data regulations.





Details on what the partnership entails

Based on information provided in the announcement, Ding chose Gr4vy as its partner to connect to leading payment service providers (PSPs), with no code, through advanced APIs, and offer all the infrastructure needed in order to help address PCI compliance, as well as meet global payment data regulations. Ding is set to leverage Gr4vy’s full suite of features and benefits to provide increased payment optionality as it looks to accelerate scalability into new international markets.

When talking about new ways to pay, Gr4vy officials believe that meeting customer demand can be both challenging and complex, something that is applicable also when talking about the ability to keep customer data secure, while simultaneously meeting current and future data regulations. Having this knowledge in mind, the company built its cloud-native POP having as its primary target merchants and their customers’ payments needs and data security. When commenting on the partnership, Gr4vy representatives have stated that Ding shares their commitment for payment diversification and security, with them looking forward to continuing the collaboration as Ding aims to build the safest, simplest, most convenient top-up service for mobile.











As per press release information, Ding users have sent more than 500 million top-ups globally, via the app, online at Ding.com, and in-store at over 600,000 retail outlets worldwide, with the company delivering top-ups via more than 850 operators across over 150 countries. Ding representatives have advised that the Gr4vy collaboration will support their payment strategy and expansion plans while simultaneously removing the complexity associated with offering new payment types and ‘accelerating speed to market when entering new markets’.

Gr4vy’s payment orchestration layer is believed to make it easier for merchants to deploy, manage, customise, and optimise the right payment method for their specific users, with them being enabled to get a multitude of dedicated instances of Gr4vy in the cloud to reduce failure points. Furthermore, the platform includes everything needed for payment infrastructure, such as connectors to leading PSPs, a workflow engine, front and back-end payment orchestration, a PCI-certified vault, and a dashboard for the control of everything within their payments stack.

The announcement comes as the worldwide smartphone market was projected to reach 1.38 billion units shipped in 2022, and reach 1.53 billion units shipped by 2026, as per an IDC study. As more consumers embrace mobile phones, the prepaid economy is believed to continue its expansion, thus making the ability to pay for international mobile top-up services more crucial.





For more information about Gr4vy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.