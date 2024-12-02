DIMOCO direct carrier billing launches in Finland

Via this technology, digital content can be billed via DIMOCO direct carrier billing on the Finnish market and enable users to pay for their content via their mobile network operators’ invoices.

As confirmed in the current Juniper Research white paper, carrier billing is the user-preferred payment option for billing digital content: 75% of European users prefer carrier billing if the payment option is available in digital content stores.

With 6.34 million smartphones, accounting for 84.1 percent of all available handsets, Finland is one of the most highly developed telecommunications markets in Europe. DIMOCO carrier billing is available from now on to bill digital content in a price range of 10 cents up to EUR 60 and can be implemented by merchants trading in the Finnish market.

The value of digital content billed via carrier billing is estimated to grow from approx. EUR 1.8 billion in 2014 to nearly EUR 9.8 billion in 2019, an average annual growth of 41% over the forecasted period.

Additionally, the digital content market in Europe is expected to increase from an estimated EUR 23 billion in 2014 to 35.7 billion in 2019. Games and videos will remain the most popular carrier billing content categories, generating combined sales of more than EUR 5.3 billion annually by 2019.