DIMOCO acquires payment division of Telekom New Media to boost carrier billing in Hungary

Recent acquisitions of the company include businesses in France, Greece and Italy and this is DIMOCOs fourth customer acquisition.

The Hungarian market boasts a 109.3 percent handset penetration rate, as opposed to its 11.8 percent credit card acquisition rate. With nearly 11 million handsets in circulation, this market is primed for the current and future opportunities made possible with DIMOCO carrier billing services.

DIMOCO had taken over the PSMS (premium SMS) aggregation business of Telekom New Media in December 2015. The Hungarian company, Telekom New Media, continues its operation on the market.

DIMOCO is a payment institute for carrier billing enabling almost 1 billion European subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and aggregators with their mobile devices which are charged via the operators billing system.