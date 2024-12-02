DIMOCO acquires Amaze in Greece

The Greek company provided value added services on the mobile, voice and web channel and has therefore developed a carrier-grade infrastructure based on an SMS gateway and on carrier billing. With DIMOCOs’ acquisition all mobile network operator and customer contracts made within Amazes’ aggregator business will be transferred to DIMOCO. To ensure the continuity of services, the technical migration of customers and the direct connections to the mobile network operators will follow in the next days.

With the establishment of DIMOCO Greece, the aggregator team of Amazes will join the carrier billing and mobile messaging provider and will remain as the prime contact for merchants and mobile network operators. Lily Xenou will take the helm as the Managing Director for the entire DIMOCO group business in Greece. With her 15 years of working experience Lily Xenou is an expert in the mobile communication market. Before she joined Amaze as aggregation director, Lily was country manager Greece of WIN, an IMImobile company.

Founded in 2000, DIMOCO is a European mobile payment and messaging provider. The company enables business customers to bill digital content via mobile operator payment and to reach their target group via text messaging. The company’s mobile payment infrastructure covers 1 billion mobile subscribers in 32 countries, whereas mobile messages can be sent worldwide.