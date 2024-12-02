Dimebox launches third-party integration solution for PSPs

With Connect, PSPs can interface with any third-party payment processor, import externally processed payments data, and add inspection metadata to every transaction in real time.

The company’s solutions, including transaction processing, fraud prevention, and data analytics, are offered through one platform with a unified API. With Connect, clients can choose from a list of existing connections to go live, Dimebox being able to integrate new third-party connections on demand.

The solution features three types of connectors:

Processors - offer a broad selection of payment processing options, enabling clients to choose from a menu of card acquiring processors and alternative payment methods, or to request new ones.

Importers - enable transaction data relating to payments processed elsewhere to be imported into the Dimebox database to facilitate reporting and analysis.

Inspectors - scan through the details of a transaction request and use third-party data sources to add additional metadata in real time, such as IP geolocation or card attribute analysis.

