digitec and Galaxus accept cryptocurrency payments

Digitec Galaxus now allows its customers of the two online shops digitec and Galaxus to use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash ABC, Bitcoin Cash SV, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin, Litecoin, TRON, NEO, or OmiseGO to pay for all purchases with a total of over CHF 200. The new payment method was co-developed as part of a pilot project, in cooperation with Denmark-based crypto payment provider Coinify.

Through this new payment method, the checkout process redirects them to a Coinify page where they’re asked to select the desired means of payment from a list. Customers receive a conversion rate that applies during 15 minutes as well as all payment details in text and QR code format. Then, they can trigger the transaction with a so-called crypto wallet.

Although Digitec Galaxus does not charge any fees for payments made in cryptocurrencies, Coinify charges a fee of 1.5% of the purchase price via the conversion rate. However, additional small transaction fees are incurred depending on the currencies and how quickly the transaction needs to be confirmed.