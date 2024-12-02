Digital payments startup Stripe to expand to Southeast Asia and India

The funding round was led by investors such as Chase Coleman’s hedge fund Tiger Global Management, along with DST Capital and Sequoia.

With the growing ecommerce industry, the overseas expansion of US-based startup indicates the boom of cross-border payment platforms globally. Thus, the surge in online payments will eventually give a lead to more digital payment startups.

Stripe has partnered with China’s digital payment providers Alipay and WeChat Pay to enable merchants using its platform globally to accept payments from the Chinese customers.