Digital-only bank WeBank teams up with NTU for fintech research centre

This will be a five-year partnership, in which 35 research scientists and engineers from both WeBank and NTU will work on collaborative projects in order to build technologies that tie behavioural science with advanced analytics. The end result is to give users personalised wealth management advice on the go. The idea appeared as some banking services (eg securing large loans, getting wealth management advice) are still processed face-to-face, even though more banking services have gone online.

The two companies mentioned that their goal is make wealth management advice accessible to wealthy individuals, and to the general public at large, at the same time. Moreover, the team focus their research on the adoption of blockchain technology, as well as they will intend to develop new means of digital financial services using the IoT and ML technology.