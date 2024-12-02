Digital currency exchange HBUS launches US billboard campaign

The aim of this campaign is to give crypto traders a break when it comes to the high fees they regularly have to pay when trading on other exchanges.

HBUS, the US partner of Huobi, is currently offering 12 digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and 35 trading pairs, and it plans to introduce two new token projects. The company was launched in July 2018, and it has recently made several key hires from Silicon Valley tech companies and Venture Capital companies, thus doubling its head count.

Their motto is More digital asset options. More Rewards.”. Representatives of HBUS suggested that they wanted to show the digital asset revolution and evolution, which gives people more options to access the ever-expanding ecosystem of digital currencies, the products and services that accept digital currencies.