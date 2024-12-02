Deutsche Postbank selects NCR technology for banking branches

The NCR software and hardware solutions deployed by Postbank will enable customers to make appointments and calculate loans on the NCR kiosks, as well as deposit notes and coins through the convenient new ATMs. The new solutions will be available 24/7 across many Postbank locations, with long term plans to roll out the NCR technology across all 1,100 branches.

Deutsche Postbank is a Germany-based retail bank. Postbank is focused on consumer and business customers that are served through a network of 1,100 branches, 4,500 partner branches and 900 financial consulting centers.

NCR security software protects the SelfServ ATMs against known and unknown malware and fraud attacks. In addition, NCR Skimming Protection Solution (SPS) protects cardholder data from card skimming attacks by detecting and jamming the signal of fraudulent skimming devices, as well as notifying the bank in real-time.

NCR Corporation is a provider of consumer transaction technologies. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.