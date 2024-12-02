Democratic Republic of Congo: central bank to issue MasterCard debit cards

Targeted primarily at private banking clients and at expatriates living and working in the DRC, customers receiving the debit cards will now enjoy access to millions of merchants and ATMs that accept MasterCard payment cards locally and across the border in over 210 countries.

Secured with EMV Chip and Pin technology to reduce the risk of fraud, the debit cards allow tracking of payments for better management of income and 24-hour banking. African Economic Outlook forecasts that the DRC’s Gross Domestic Product will reach 8.6% in 2015, driven by growth in the extractive, wholesale and retail trade, construction and agriculture sectors.