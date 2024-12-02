Delivery options determine loyalty for UK shoppers

According to a poll conducted by Lightspeed GMI, and cited by Kantar UK, next-day delivery ranks as the second-biggest benefit of membership, cited by 30.0% of UK internet users. This was just 2 percentage points behind special offers and discounts, another big driver of customer loyalty.

A breakdown by age indicates a heavier preference for speedy delivery among younger UK consumers. Fully 44.4% of 18- to 24-year-olds said the ability to receive items in one day was a top perk of online shopping clubs such as Amazon Prime, vs. 29.4% who said the same about offers and discounts, something other research suggests is not as important to millennials compared with older generations. Those ages 25 to 44 were also more likely to desire next-day delivery over deals.

Results from April 2015 research by Hall & Partners for Royal Mail Group also emphasize the importance of delivery and return options for driving repeat digital customers. When asked about their attitudes toward delivery and returns for digital purchases, 75% of UK digital buyers said they were more likely to buy again from an online retailer if they were happy with the delivery of their goods. Respondents showed a bigger preference for free returns than free delivery, and demand was high for clear information about the delivery and return processes.