Dealogic rolls out Beam app for Apple iOS and Android phones

Initially, Beam was launched on iPads in 2015. The app offers bankers direct and immediate access to personalized and predictive content of Cortex, Dealogics investment banking product suite and a cornerstone of Dealogics platform offering.

Beam is supported globally on iPads, iPhones (model 5 and above), and various Android phones.

Dealogic offers integrated content, analytics, and technology via targeted products and services to financial firms worldwide.