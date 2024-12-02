DCB Bank joins GI Technology to launch mVisa on the Indian retail market

The mobile based payment solution will ease the payment process at retail outlets. Customers of any mVisa issuing bank can make digital payments at mVisa enabled retail outlets by scanning a unique QR code on their smartphones. As a Wirecard subsidiary company, GI Technology is an Indian and South East Asian’s electronic payment companies that provides retailers with the acceptance of mVisa payments and withdrawals at their POS within this collaboration.

The mVisa solution has been implemented at over 1,000 Smart Shop retail outlets and the bank intends to expand this number to over 25,000 shops across India by the end of 2016. Through mVisa, customers can also avail themselves of Cash@POS service and pay for goods and services directly using their smartphones.