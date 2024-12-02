DBS India launches real-time digital cross-border payment tracking

DBS’ corporate customers will be the first in India to be offered real-time status of their cross-border payments. DBS clients in Singapore and Hong Kong were the first in Asia to be able to tap into this digital solution. Powered by SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi), this solution will enable DBS’ India clients to experience the same transparency and speed for their transactions.

The SWIFT gpi launch is a significant step towards leveraging innovations into existing cross-border payments infrastructure provided by SWIFT. A SWIFT survey found that 54% of treasurers said that they want real-time payments tracking, while 42% are looking for instant payments.

With the new DBS SWIFT gpi solution, customers can now track the status of their cross-border payments instantly online without the need to call the DBS corporate call centre. By logging into DBS IDEAL, the bank’s corporate online banking platform, clients will be able to find out whether the full amount of funds has been received by the beneficiary, the foreign exchange rate applied, and where the funds are in the cross-border payment chain. In addition, customers can expect a faster turnaround time for their cross-border payments as banks using SWIFT gpi are governed by service-level agreements and are required to process transactions within four hours.

DBS is a financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia.