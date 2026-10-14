DBS Bank India has enabled customs duty, central excise, and service tax payments for businesses through the ICEGATE 2.0 platform.

DBS Bank India, the India-based wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered DBS, has introduced customs duty, central excise, and service tax payments through the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) 2.0 platform, expanding its digital statutory payments offering for businesses. The integration allows eligible customers to initiate and complete these payments through DBS IDEAL, the bank’s corporate banking platform, alongside their existing banking and treasury activities.

Trade growth and statutory payments

The launch comes as India’s trade volumes rise. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s merchandise imports reached USD 363 billion between April and August of fiscal year 2026-27, up 18.2% year-on-year, while exports rose to USD 215.9 billion. As trade activity grows and businesses digitise their operations, companies are looking for ways to manage statutory obligations alongside their banking and treasury requirements.

Through ICEGATE’s Customs e-Payment Platform 2.0, customers can initiate customs duty, central excise, and service tax payments, select DBS Bank as their banking partner, and complete the transactions through DBS IDEAL, the bank’s transaction banking platform. The service is available daily from 4:00 to 23:00, including weekends. Existing DBS IDEAL customers with the required tax payment entitlement can use the facility without additional documentation, and can initiate, authorise, and track payments through IDEAL’s existing approval workflows and transaction monitoring tools, as well as download payment records.

Expanding transaction banking services

Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking – Financial Institutions and SMEs at DBS Bank India, stated that corporates are seeking simpler and more efficient ways to manage a wider range of payment obligations as trade becomes more interconnected. According to Dalal, the addition expands the bank’s statutory payments offering, which already covers direct taxes, TDS, and GST, allowing customers to manage these obligations through a single platform with greater control and visibility. He added that the launch is intended to reduce friction in business processes.

The launch forms part of DBS Bank India’s wider digital transaction banking offering. The bank recently added a payment orchestration capability, powered by Juspay, to DBS MAX, its merchant collections platform. This allows businesses to access and manage multiple payment aggregators through a single integration, with a consolidated view of collections, refunds, and reconciliation. Present in India since 1994, DBS Bank India operates in around 350 locations across 19 states. Taken together, the two launches bring both statutory payments and merchant collections onto the bank’s own platforms.