Danish fintech Lunar Way partners with Swedish fintech Tink

At the end 2018, Lunar received an account information service provider (AISP) licence and a payment initiation service provider (PISP) licence, the first fintech company in Denmark to do so.

These licences commit banks to allow companies like Lunar Way to build new financial services on top of their data and infrastructure for the benefit of the users.

The partnership with Tink is aimed at accelerating this process, the company says, making the most of its new licences.

Just under a month ago, Lunar Way received EUR 13 million in funding to expand throughout the Nordics.

A few days before that, Tink was the one receiving EUR 56 million to establish itself in Europe.