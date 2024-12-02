Dailymotion partners Payoneer for payouts to its global network of video creators

With Payoneer’s solutions, Dailymotion’s network of video creators and partners in developed and emerging markets can now get paid globally as they do locally. Using the Dailymotion platform, video creators can upload content from anywhere in the world and get a share of the revenue. Website visitors can discover and share videos they are passionate about – including sporting events, music festivals, comedy skits, live events, and more.

Paying these content creators for their work becomes increasingly complex as the number of transactions and locations increases. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that, by 2020, cross-border business transactions will exceed USD 50 trillion, which is 20 times larger than cross-border retail remittance volume.

Payoneer empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. In today’s borderless digital world, Payoneer enables millions of businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries to reach new audiences by facilitating seamless, cross-border payments.