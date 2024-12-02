Dai Nippon Printing teams with Gemalto for mobile payment in Japan

Under the terms of the agreement, DNP will operate Gemalto’s solutions, enabling its customers in payment segment to deploy tokenized mobile NFC services leveraging available mobile wallets and security frameworks. Gemalto’s solutions offer real time enrollment and token issuance, secure provisioning of payment credentials on end-users’ smartphones.

The partnership also comes in the wake of the 2020 Olympics which Japan will host, thus many initiatives are being taken to create a seamless NFC infrastructure at airports, public transport and shops for foreign visitors.

Gemalto offers digital security solutions, has EUR 2.5 billion annual revenues in 2014 of and blue-chip customers in over 180 countries. In recent news, Gemalto has launched the Dynamic Code Verification, a payment security solution that protects against Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud on-line.