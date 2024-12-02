Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission launch fintech hub

CySEC aims to foster a more effective relationship between entities operating in this area and the way they are regulated.

The hub will be a place where both supervised and non-supervised entities can have ongoing access to CySEC to understand and implement its regulatory requirements.

Fintech companies will have access to specialised regulatory expertise, industry and academic roundtables – and will also have a voice to improve CySEC’s understanding of the risks and benefits of new investment products and platforms, using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The hub is expected to become operational in September 2018.