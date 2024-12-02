Cybercrime gang members charged by US authorities in payment card hacking spree

US prosecutors alleged that the three Ukrainians, who were arrested in Europe between January and June 2018, are members of FIN7, a notorious cybercrime gang. FIN7, also widely known as Carbanak, employs dozens of individuals who handle highly specialized tasks such as breaking into networks, stealing payment card numbers and selling stolen data on underground criminal forums.

The criminals stole payment card numbers and attacked more than 100 US companies that cost businesses tens of millions of dollars. Victims include the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Emerald Queen Hotel and Casino in Washington State, Jason’s Deli, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Sonic Drive-in and Taco John’s. The gang has previously been linked to breaches of Trump Hotels, Whole Foods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, according to cyber security company Trend Micro.

Moreover, FIN7 stole more than 15 million customer card records from US businesses and also targeted companies in Australia, France and the United Kingdom, according to US prosecutors.