CU Wallet, Relevant Solutions partner for mobile payments platform

This integration enables CU Wallet member credit unions to deliver promotions and offers from more than 750 national merchants, as well as local retailers directly to members.

CU Wallet is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) providing a credit union driven mobile payments application. Co-founded in 2013 by financial services entrepreneurs Paul Fiore and Kirk Drake, CU Wallet combines technology with direct credit union ownership. CU Wallet’s mobile payments platform is designed by credit unions to assist credit unions.