CT Corpora partners with Bukalapak for ecommerce strategies

CT Corpora’s supermarket unit PT Trans Retail Indonesia is driving the push with Bukalapak. The companies will together invest USD 70 million into the venture called AlloFresh, with Trans Retail owning 55%, Bukalapak 35%, and Growtheum, an investor, owning 10%.

AlloFresh customers will be able to order groceries through a mobile app and its website or by scanning items inside the physical store, the people said. The items will be packed and delivered by ride-hailing institution Grab Holdings, a business partner of AlloFresh. About 10 million mom-and-pop stores that Bukalapak serves will also be able to order groceries from AlloFresh, they said.