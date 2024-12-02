CSOB partners SIA to launch mWallet in the Czech Republic

“NaNákupy” is the first mobile wallet for NFC payments in the Czech Republic that supports both the MasterCard and VISA circuits. The new mobile application “NaNákupy” enables CSOB clients to make contactless payments to retailers by smartphone. SIA’s infrastructure supports debit and credit cards which can be virtualized in the mobile wallet through Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology that stores data, regardless of the mobile operator and without the need to apply for a new card or a special SIM card. Furthermore, the NaNákupy app allows payments without using mobile data or Wi-Fi connection and all cards are under a single PIN.

By the end of 2016, new smart and useful features will be added to the mobile wallet. First of all, NaNákupy app users will have the possibility to pay on the Internet, manage the settings of different credit cards and constantly monitor transactions made via mobile.

In addition, it will be possible to virtualize loyalty cards and store receipts, or share shopping lists on a smartphone, for example exchanging them among family members.

The mobile wallet will also send notifications on goods warranty or insurance expiration dates. All of the functions will be available even to other banks’ clients who download the app to their mobile device.