CrossLend joins the Federal Association of Alternative Investments (BAI)

The BAI aims to improve the legal and regulatory framework for product and service providers and institutional investors in the field of alternative investments. According to a CrossLend representative, as a technology and transaction partner of the banking industry, CrossLend plans to enable the free flow of capital in Europe for both investors and lenders and close the gap between the real economy and the capital markets.

The BAI believes that access to better-diversified investments in alternative investments is a sustainable means of securing long-term retirement provision and can serve to steer capital into the real economy. By joining the BAI, CrossLend would like to expand its partner network and bring its industry experience to the initiatives of the association.